Assam: Boat Capsizes In Dibang River; All 32 Passengers Rescued

Around 32 passengers onboard a ferry boat had a hairbreadth escape after the boat reportedly capsized in Dibag River at Sadia in Assam’s Tinsukia district on Wednesday morning.
Sources informed that the boat hit an underwater wooden structure following which it started to sink. The incident occurred close to Amarpur Ghat and people on the river bank were quick to notice the sinking boat.
They immediately sprung into action and rescued the passengers before the boat sank, however, a four-wheeler vehicle and two bikes were completely submerged.
It is learned that the boat was en route Chapakhowa area from Amarpur when the mishap occurred.
Meanwhile, Assam Urban Development Minister Ashok Singhal expressed distress on the incident.
“Profoundly saddened by the news of the devastating boat capsize in Sadia Dibang River. Thanks to the grace of Maa Kamakhya, and the swift & courageous efforts of rescuers, which ensured the safety of the 32 passengers aboard the boat who were traveling from Amarpur to Chapakhowa. My thoughts are with the passengers & their families who have undergone this distressing ordeal, and I pray for their safety & wellbeing,” he wrote on platform ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter).