Assam: Elderly Couple Stomped To Death By Wild Tusker

In a heart-wrenching incident from Assam, an elderly couple was stomped to death by a wild tusker while they were deep in their slumber. The incident took place near Mazbat town under Udalguri district late Tuesday night.
The deceased have been identified as Someshwar Gayari (77) and Bui Gayari (67).
According to information received, the eldery couple was deep in their sleep at around 2 am when an irate wild elephant attacked their fragile house, bringing it down and eventually stomping the couple to death.
It is suspected that the tusker had strayed into the area in search of food.
Following the incident, forest officials along with local police reached the scene to take stock of the situation.
Recently, a herd of elephants paralyzed normal life in Teleni locality of Gohpur in Biswanath district of Assam after it barged inside the Teleni Primary school and damaged the boundary walls, office and classrooms before ransacking around nine sacks containing rice and other food items.
Although no injuries were reported during the incident, human-elephant conflict has becoming increasingly common in Assam as a result of increased human activities in elephant natural habitats.