Assam: Boat Capsizes in Gauripur; 1 Body Recovered, Search Underway for Another

The lifeless body of the person who had gone missing after a boat capsize incident in Assam's Dhubri district was recovered on Monday.
According to sources, on Sunday, a boat accident was reported in the Gadadhar River in Dhubri's Gauripur locality, resulting in one person going missing.
The body of the missing man identified as Ullah Bosco, a resident of Xajuarkuti village was recovered this morning after relentless search operations were conducted.
Reportedly, the incident took place when Ullah was crossing the river from Matiabagar Majhipara Ghat to Xajuarkuti.
Sources also informed that along with Ullah, his son Safinur Islam was also on the boat. Safinur is still missing and locals, along with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are continuing their search and rescue operations to trace him.