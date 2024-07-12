Goalpara Boat Capsize: Assam CM Announces Rs 4 Lakh Aid For Deceased

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced Rs 4 lakh financial aid for each of the five individuals who lost their lives in an unfortunate boat capsize incident in Goalpara yesterday. He visited the accident site and also met with the bereaved family on Friday.
This comes after five people drowned in a boat mishap while crossing a waterbody in Goalpara district's Simlitola.
Sarma said, "A tragedy befell the entire village and everyone is in a state of mourning. I along with Minister Ashok Singhal visited the accident site and then met with the grieving family and tried to be a part of their sorrow."
"No one can go against what fate has planned. At times like these, we need to stick together and ensure the grieving family is looked after. I urge the people of the village to support the family and help them get out of the misery," he said.
The Chief Minister further said, "On behalf of the government, we will provide Rs 4 lakh to each of the deceased individuals. A difficult road lies ahead for the family and in the future, I will extend whatever help possible."
On Thursday, the family members and relatives of Anjana Malakar, who passed away recently after suffering from various illness over the past five years, were carrying her body to complete her last rites. While returning, the boat suddenly capsized leading to everyone on it drowning.
The deceased were identified as Sujan Malakar, Jeetu Karmakar, Prasenjit Saha, Gouranga Malakar and Uday Sarkar and their bodies were pulled out from the waterbody by rescue teams.