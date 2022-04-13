Assam: Boat Carrying Rice Bags Sinks in Brahmaputra at Barpeta

A boat carrying rice bags sank in the River Brahmaputra at Barpeta district in Assam on Tuesday evening. However, no casualty was reported in the incident.

According to reports, the boat was coming from Bohori Ghat to Kasomari Ghat while it caught up in a storm and the boat sank in the River.

The passengers who were in the boat were safely rescued by locals.

Iqbal Hussain, a local youth of Barpeta, said that the boat that was coming from Bohori towards Kachumara sank in the Brahmaputra river after it was caught up in a storm on Tuesday evening, reported ANI.

"The passengers were rescued, but the rice bags and other items were damaged in the incident. We demand from the state government to take necessary steps to construct a bridge connecting Bohori to Kachumara," Iqbal Hussain said.

Also Read: Former Kerala Minister M P Govindan Dies at 94