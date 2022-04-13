Former Kerala Minister M P Govindan Dies at 94

Former Kerala Health Minister M P Govindan Nair passed away on Wednesday morning.

He was 94-years-old.

Nair died of age-related ailments at his residence, family sources said.



Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan offered his condolences on the death of Nair, who was the Health Minister during the Congress rule in the state from 1962 to 1964.



Prior to retiring from active political life, he was a Member of Parliament and the President of the Travancore Devaswom Board.

