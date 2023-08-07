Assam: POCSO Court Awards 20 Yrs of Jail Term to Rape Accused

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court in Assam’s Kamrup district on Monday pronounced its verdict against a rape accused and awarded him 20 years imprisonment.
The convict has been identified as Ananta Das who was accused of raping a 7-year-old girl in the year 2016, sources informed.
Das lured the victim to go for a walk near the river where he committed the heinous crime. After being aware of the act, the family members of the victim filed a case against the accused at Pragjyotishpur Police Station.
After seven years, the accused was convicted by the lower court that sentenced him 20 years in jail and in addition is ordered to pay a sum amount of Rs. 1 lakh as compensation to the victim.