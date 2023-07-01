Assam: Body Found Dumped Near Road In Karimganj

A body was found near the road at Bandarkuna in Assam’s Karimganj on Saturday.
The deceased identified as Abdus Salam from Maina village, was missing since last Saturday.
According to sources, the body, suspected to have been killed and then concealed in sacks by miscreants, has prompted a police investigation.
The authorities reached the scene swiftly, initiating an inquiry into the matter.
As the investigation unfolds, efforts are underway to determine the circumstances leading to Abdus Salam's untimely demise.
