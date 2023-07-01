Assam

Assam: Body Found Dumped Near Road In Karimganj

The deceased identified as Abdus Salam from Maina village, was missing since last Saturday.
Pratidin Time

A body was found near the road at Bandarkuna in Assam’s Karimganj on Saturday.

According to sources, the body, suspected to have been killed and then concealed in sacks by miscreants, has prompted a police investigation.

The authorities reached the scene swiftly, initiating an inquiry into the matter.

As the investigation unfolds, efforts are underway to determine the circumstances leading to Abdus Salam's untimely demise.

Earlier on June 12, a BJP leader was found brutally murdered in Assam’s Goalpara district.

The deceased was identified as Jonali Nath, the BJP's District Secretary for Goalpara. She was a resident of Matia.

Assam: BJP Leader Brutally Murdered In Goalpara; Body Dumped On Road
Assam police

Pratidin Time
