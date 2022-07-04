Kamrup: Body Found Floating In Pond

A body of a youth was floating on a pond in Palashbari under Kamrup district on Monday.

The youth has been identified as Rahul Das (23), hailing from Guimara village.

Meanwhile, locals recovered the body from pond. It however unclear how he died, locals said.

Yesterday, a body of an unidentified man was recovered near Matiya in Guwahati’s Deepor Beel area.

The body was first spotted by locals, after which they informed Azara police.

Locals suspect that the man was murdered and his body was dumped beside the railway tracks.