Guwahati: Speeding Car Rams Into Gate, Turns Turtle In Kahilipara

A car turned upside down after hitting the gate of the front entrance of the 10th battalion of the Assam Police in the Kahilipara area of Guwahati on Monday.

According to reports, the vehicle which was coming at great speed, rammed into the gate and turned over.

Onlookers said that the speeding four-wheeler was coming from the direction of Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and was headed towards Kahilipara, apparently lost control leading to the accident.