Guwahati: Speeding Car Rams Into Gate, Turns Turtle In Kahilipara

A car turned upside down after hitting the gate of the front entrance of the 10th battalion of the Assam Police in the Kahilipara area of Guwahati on Monday.
According to reports, the vehicle which was coming at great speed, rammed into the gate and turned over.
Onlookers said that the speeding four-wheeler was coming from the direction of Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and was headed towards Kahilipara, apparently lost control leading to the accident.
The car has been identified as a Hyundai i20, bearing registration numbers AS 01 EM 0848.
The car reportedly rammed into the gate and uprooted it to enter the police campus where it turned turtle due to the force of the impact.
However, despite the severity of the accident, the driver of the vehicle received minor injuries and is being treated at the moment.