Assam: Body Found Under Mysterious Condition at Gogamukh Petrol Pump

A person was recovered dead from petrol pump in Gogamukh of Dhemaji district.

The incident took place in the morning of Wednesday.

According to sources, the deceased have been identified as Lambit Gogoi hailed from Saikham which is a village in Bardalani, Morigaon.

Sources have revealed that the deceased worker had signs of injuries on his face.

The body was found lying outside the petrol pump.

The Gogamukh Police are investigating into the matter.

In a similar instance, the body of a jawan was found at Bhawanipur Police Station in Assam’s Bajali district on Sunday.

According to sources, the body of the jawan was found lying in his barrack.

The deceased has been identified as Hemanta Patowary of 14 APBn and was suffering from heart related ailments for several days.

Hemanta was a resident of Bogota village in Hajo.