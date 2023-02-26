Jawan Found Dead in Assam’s Bajali

The body of a jawan was found at Bhawanipur Police Station in Assam’s Bajali district on Sunday.

According to sources, the body of the jawan was found lying in his barrack.

The deceased has been identified as Hemanta Patowary of 14 APBn and was suffering from heart related ailments for several days.

Hemanta was a resident of Bogota village in Hajo.

Further details underway.

On February 19, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan from Assam committed suicide by shooting himself with his service gun in Chhattisgarh.

The incident took place at the headquarters of 195th battalion in Dantewada district.

The jawan succumbed to bullet injuries at a hospital in Raipur, police informed.

The police said, “Constable Gunin Das, belonging to CRPF’s 195th battalion, shot himself with an Insas rifle at his barrack in the unit. On hearing the gunshot, his colleagues rushed there and found him seriously injured.”

Das was immediately rushed to the unit’s hospital from he was shifted to Dantewada district hospital. He was then airlifted to Raipur for advanced treatment at a private hospital however, he died while receiving treatment.

Notably, Das, a resident of Baksa, had joined the duty two days ago after returning from leave.

“No suicide note was found at the spot and investigation is underway to ascertain the exact reason that prompted him to take the extreme step,” the police said.

Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased were grief striken and unable to accept that he took the extreme step.