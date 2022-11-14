Assam: Body Of Girl Found Buried Inside Well, Probe Launched

In a harrowing incident, the mortal remains of a minor girl were recovered from a well in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district, officials informed on Monday.

According to reports, the incident took place at number 2 Nam Bokolia village at Bokoliaghat near Diphu in the Karbi Anglong district of the state.

The local people of the area were left shocked after the body of the deceased girl was found buried inside the well. Authorities were informed and they arrived at the scene of the crime.

The identity of the victim is being withheld until the nature of the crime comes to fore. Meanwhile, the family of the victim is reportedly on the run.

Local police arrived at the scene along with the magistrate and initiated an investigation into the matter.

Further details are awaited.