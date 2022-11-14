Assam: 29 Kg Cannabis Seized At Lumding Railway Station

In a joint operation, the Assam Police and the Government Railway Police on Sunday seized 29 kilograms of ganja from a train at Lumding railway station in Hojai district.

The Assam police, acting on a tip-off, launched an operation in collaboration with the Railway Police at Lumding railway station and recovered 28 packets of ganja weighing 29 kg from a train coming from Tripura's capital Agartala.

Speaking about the seizure, Chandan Bora, Officer-in-Charge of Lumding police station said that police recovered the ganja from coach number S3 of Agartala-Deoghar express.

"Lumding police and Government Railway Police have jointly launched the operation. The market value of the seized ganja is estimated at around Rs 3 lakh. We have registered a case in connection with this," the police official said.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The investigation is underway.

Notably, on Friday Assam Police arrested two wanted drug dealers and seized 1000 YABA tablets from their possession.