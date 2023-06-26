Assam: Body Of Missing Journalist Floats Up In Boko; Murder Suspected

Boko Police in Assam are finding it tough to uncover the conspiracy behind the death of a journalist leaving the people of the region along with the family members of the deceased in dismay.
Reports emerged on Monday about the body of a journalist, Abdur Rauf Alamgir, being found after he was reportedly abducted two days ago. According to the reports, Abdur Rauf Alamgir was abducted by unidentified miscreants on June 24 from Jambari in Boko in the Kamrup (Rural) district of Assam.
He was missing since and his body was found today after it floated up in the Kulsi River near Jambari in Boko. A few locals who were around when the body floated up, retrieved it and informed Boko Police immediately.
Meanwhile, the Boko Police reached the site of the incident and took custody of the crime scene and sent the body for post-mortem.
On the other hand, the locals of the region have called it a premeditated murder. Some also questioned the identity of the deceased and called for it to be established that whether it was body of Abdur Rauf Alamgir or not.
However, a section of the locals have positively identified the body to be that of the journalist. The people who knew him remembered him as a model citizen, well read and educated and a involved with improving the society.
Hence, his death his left many wanting to know the reason behind it. People are questioning whether his work as a journalist led to his death, and if so, who could have killed him.