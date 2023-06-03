Miscreants Attack Journalist in Assam’s Bongaigaon

A few miscreants entered the residence of a journalist of a news agency and attacked him in Assam’s Bongaigaon district on Saturday.
The incident was reported at the West Colony area in Bongaigaon where the miscreants entered the residence of the journalist, working for a national news agency, and attacked him along with his family members.
It has come to the fore that the journalist, identified as Bharat Paswan, had earlier provided information to the railway department on alleged corruption taking place in an under-construction road that is being constructed under the department, sources informed.
The contract for the construction of the road under the railway department was given to Sukumar Dev Nath.
The journalist alleged that Sukumar had sent a few goons to attack him because he informed the railway department regarding the alleged corruption.
Bharat is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital in Bongaigaon.
Meanwhile, the police have arrived at the spot and launched an investigation into the matter.
Further details underway.