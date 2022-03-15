Assam: Body of HSLC Candidate Recovered in Bongaigaon

A student who was supposed to appear in the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Bongaigaon district of Assam on Tuesday.

The body was recovered from Abhayapuri town of Bongaigaon.

The deceased student has been identified as Paban Roy who was studying at the DPM High School in North Salmara subdivision of Bongaigaon.

The family members of Paban reported the case to the police after they came out to know about it.

Meanwhile, the police are carrying out investigation in regard to the incident. Th ebody has also been sent for post mortem.

Notably, the deceased was supposed to appear in the HSLC examination that has started across the state from today.

According to reports and evidence found, it is suspected that the boy died by committing suicide.

