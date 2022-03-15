Assam Government to Sponsor Boxer Lovlina and Sprinter Hima

The Assam government has decided to pay the expense of Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively to Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain and sprinter Hima Das every month till 2024 Olympic Games.

The government will also appoint a coach for both the athletes to help prepare them for the Olympics.

This decision was taken at the cabinet meet held in Guwahati on Tuesday.

The cabinet has also decided to start the vaccination drive for children in the age group of 12 to 14 years from March 17.

The drive will start as per the guidelines issued by the Centre. Corbevax vaccine will be administered to these children.

The Assam government has targeted to vaccinate 13 lakh beneficiaries.

Assam health minister Keshab Mahanta said, “13 lakh 60 thousand vaccine doses are available at present in the state.”

Meanwhile, the Tea Tribe Jatiya Sanmilan can from now on produce the Other Backward Caste (OBC) certificate.

As regards the upcoming Guwahati Municipal polls, the BJP has decided to join hands with the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) to contest in the elections.

