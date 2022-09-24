Assam: Body of Lab Technician Recovered in Nalbari Civil Hospital

In a sensational incident, the body of a person was recovered from the Swahid Mukunda Kakati Civil Hospital in Nalbari district of Assam.

The body has been recovered from the RO room of the hospital on Saturday.

According to sources, the person is suspected to have died due to short circuit.

The deceased has been identified as Bijon Das. He had reportedly come from Guwahati for service work at the laboratory. He was a laboratory technician by profession.

The police have arrived at the hospital and the body has been taken for post-mortem.

An investigation has been launched into the incident.