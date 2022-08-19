Assam: Body Of Minor Girl Found With Mouth Gagged, Rope Around Neck

A body of a minor girl was recovered at a village in Assam’s South Salmara-Mankachar district on Friday morning.

The incident was reported from Aaratar village in the district.

According to sources, the body was found with a rope wrapped around her neck.

Her mouth was also gagged with dry leaves, sources informed.

The deceased minor girl has been identified as Abida Sultana, daughter of one Abbas Ali.

Following the recovery, police reached the scene to assess the situation.

It is suspected that the girl was strangled and murdered, police said, adding that the exact cause of her death will be ascertained after post-mortem.

Further investigation is on.