Assam: Nine Shops Gutted In Market Fire at Darrang

At least nine business establishments were gutted in a massive fire that broke out at a market area in Assam’s Darrang district.

The incident took place at Besimari area in the district on Thursday night.

Sources said goods worth lakhs were destroyed in the unprecedented fire.

It is suspected that a short circuit triggered the blaze, however, the exact cause is yet to be ascertained.

Fortunately, fire tenders were able to douse the fire in the wee hours of Friday.

Recently, a massive fire broke out Borsapori near Bokakhat in Assam’s Golaghat district.

The incident took place at line number 3 in the Borsapori tea estate.

Sources said the house was entirely engulfed in the flames, causing damages to property worth lakhs.