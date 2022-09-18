Assam: Body of Missing Nagaon Teacher Recovered in Lumding

In a tragic incident, the body of the missing teacher of Raha in Nagaon district of Assam has been traced.

The missing teacher Tapas Jyoti Medhi’s body was recovered from his car near the Lumding Railway Station on Sunday afternoon.

According to reports, the police and family members of the deceased has rushed to the spot.

According to the complaint lodged by Medhi’s wife at the Raha Police Station, Medhi had been missing after he left his residence on Saturday evening.

He was on his way from his residence at Phulguri towards Nagaon in his vehicle.

The police had also launched search operation to trace Medhi.