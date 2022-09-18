Assam

Assam: Body of Missing Nagaon Teacher Recovered in Lumding

The missing teacher Tapas Jyoti Medhi’s body was recovered from his car near the Lumding Railway Station on Sunday afternoon.
Missing teacher of Assam's Nagaon
Missing teacher of Assam's Nagaon
Pratidin Time

In a tragic incident, the body of the missing teacher of Raha in Nagaon district of Assam has been traced.

The missing teacher Tapas Jyoti Medhi’s body was recovered from his car near the Lumding Railway Station on Sunday afternoon.

According to reports, the police and family members of the deceased has rushed to the spot.

According to the complaint lodged by Medhi’s wife at the Raha Police Station, Medhi had been missing after he left his residence on Saturday evening.

He was on his way from his residence at Phulguri towards Nagaon in his vehicle.

The police had also launched search operation to trace Medhi.

Also Read
7.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Taiwan
Raha
body recovered
Lumding Railway Station
missing teacher

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com