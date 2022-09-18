World

7.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Taiwan

The U.S. Geological Survey measured the quake which hit early on Sunday afternoon at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles).
A powerful 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the sparsely populated southeastern part of Taiwan, 85 km East of Yujing on Sunday.

Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami advisory for the Miyakojima and Yaeyama regions of Okinawa Prefectur after the tremor.

The Taiwan media said that a low rise building housing a convenience store collapsed. On the other hand, at least one train carriage was de-railed at a station on the east coast.

However, no injuries or casualties have been reported inn the incident.

