7.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Taiwan

A powerful 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the sparsely populated southeastern part of Taiwan, 85 km East of Yujing on Sunday.

The U.S. Geological Survey measured the quake which hit early on Sunday afternoon at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles).

Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami advisory for the Miyakojima and Yaeyama regions of Okinawa Prefectur after the tremor.

The Taiwan media said that a low rise building housing a convenience store collapsed. On the other hand, at least one train carriage was de-railed at a station on the east coast.

However, no injuries or casualties have been reported inn the incident.