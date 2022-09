In a sensational incident, the body of a missing person was recovered from Mahamaya in Bilasipara in Dhubri district of Assam on Saturday.

The body has been recovered from the Tipkai River.

The deceased has been identified as Aynal Sheikh.

According to sources, the police had summoned Aynal two days ago. He had gone missing since then.

The family members of Aynal have suspected planned murder.

Meanwhile, police investigation is underway into the incident.