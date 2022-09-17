Assam: Drug Inspector Arrested On Bribery Charges In Jorhat

The sleuths of Directorate Vigilance & Anti Corruption on Saturday arrested a drug inspector in Assam’s Jorhat on bribery charges.

The accused, identified as Jahnabi Kalita, was trapped and caught red handed while a accepting a bribe money.

According to the agency, Kalita had demanded money for issuing a Licence to the complainant for starting a Pharmacy.

Taking to Twitter, ADGP (Law & Order) GP Singh wrote, “Smt Jahnabi Kalita, Inspector of Drugs Jorhat has been trapped and arrested red handed today by team of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM while accepting demanded money for issuing a Licence to the complainant for starting a Pharmacy.”

Recently, the assistant block development officer cum Secretary of the Dhula Gaon Panchayat in Darrang district of Assam was arrested for accepting bribe.

The arrested assistant BDO has been identified as Sujit Thakuria.

He was trapped and arrested red handed by the officials of the anti corruption cell while accepting demanded money for passing a running bill in connection with a contractual work.

The Assam Police have urged citizens to report any kind of monetary demands made by government employees and have also issued two helpline numbers in this regard. Citizens have been asked to report bribery cases at the helpline numbers: 0361-2462295 and 1800-3453767.