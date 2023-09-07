Assam

Assam: Body Of Missing Student Recovered at Dikhow River; Search On For 2 Others

The deceased youth has been identified as Krishna Basfor. Sources informed that three friends had gone for a bath on the river banks near Simluguri area and have been missing since.
The body of a college student was recovered from Dikhow River at Nazira under Assam’s Sivasagar district on Thursday morning.

Following a pain-staking operation by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the body of the one of the missing youths was recovered from the river.

The other two missing teenagers namely Veer Basfar, Prem Basfar along with Krisbhna reside in Harijan Colony in Simaluguri. They were bathing at the roadside ghat in Ramani Ali when the incident happened.

Search for the other two missing youths are on.

