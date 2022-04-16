Assam: Body of Woman Recovered from Banderdewa

The body of a woman has been recovered from Banderdewa in Lakhimpur district of Assam.

The body was lying in a half-nude state in the Northern side of the Dikrong Bridge which is situated in between Harmoti and Banderdewa in Lakhimpur.

The body was seen by locals of the area lying near the Dikrong River. The matter has been reported to the police.

Meanwhile, there has been no update on whether the woman was murdered and thrown away near the river or it is a rape cum murder.

The entire incident will come to light once police investigation is underway.

More details are underway.

