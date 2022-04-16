Bangladeshi Teen Apprehended for Illegally Entering India

A Bangladeshi teen was arrested by the Border Security Force (BSF) from Sipahijala area of Tripura’s Agartala for ‘illegally’ entering India to buy chocolates.

The teen has been identified as Eman Hossain and he hails from a village in Bangladesh’s Comilla district.

According to official reports, Eman swam the Shalda River, which flows over the international boundary between the two countries regularly to buy his favourite Indian chocolates.

He used to swim across the river and then enter India via a hole, and then return in the same manner. On April 13, the BSF apprehended him and handed him over to the local police.

Eman was brought before the court on April 15 (Friday) and given 15 days of judicial custody.

Meanwhile, no one from Eman’s family has contacted him. During his interrogation, only 100 Bangladeshi Takas were found.

