Assam: Body Recovered Under Kolong Bridge in Nagaon

The body of a man was found on Saturday beside the Kolong River in the Nagaon district of Assam.

According to reports, the body was found under the bridge over the river near Nehru Bali area in Nagaon town.

The deceased has been identified as Yogen Roy, a resident of Bhaganiya Chuk in Nagaon. He had been reportedly missing for the last seven days.

Officials informed that the cause of death was yet to be ascertained.

