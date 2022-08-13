Guwahati: Elephant Carcass Found At Rani, Locals Suspect Poaching

The carcass of an elephant was found under mysterious circumstances at Rani in the outskirts of Guwahati on Saturday.

This comes a day after celebrations on the occasion of World Elephant Day. According to reports, locals suspect it to be the work of poachers.

Officials informed that the carcass was missing its trunk and tusks. A large portion of its body was also cut-off, they said.

Moreover, the elephanat was killed three days ago, officials adaded.

It may be noted that another incident of tusker death was reported in Beloguri in the Karbi Anglong district of Assam.

The carcass there was found without its teeth and trunk, pointing towards the involvement of poachers, with such parts fetching massive prices in illegal markets.