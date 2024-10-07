Assam

Assam: Boko Woman Succumbs to Poisoning by Husband

The accused identified as Mahadev Das is currently on the run, evading law enforcement.
Assam: Boko Woman Succumbs to Poisoning by Husband
Assam: Boko Woman Succumbs to Poisoning by Husband
Pratidin Time
Updated on

A disturbing incident unfolded in Jogipara in Boko town of Assam, where a husband allegedly attempted to murder his wife by poisoning her.

The victim, in critical condition, was admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) after the poisoning incident, which occurred four days ago at the hands of her husband.

Tragically, the woman succumbed this morning, raising serious concerns about domestic violence in the area.

The accused identified as Mahadev Das is currently on the run, evading law enforcement.

Family members of the victim gathered at GMCH, mourning the loss and seeking justice for the heinous act committed by Mahadev Das.

The family is calling for swift action from the authorities to apprehend the fleeing husband and ensure justice for the victim.

Assam: Boko Woman Succumbs to Poisoning by Husband
Tripura Man Kills Wife, Daughter, Then Takes Own Life
Assam police
Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH)
Kamrup Police
poisoning

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/assam-boko-woman-succumbs-to-poisoning-by-husband
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com