Assam: Boko Woman Succumbs to Poisoning by Husband

A disturbing incident unfolded in Jogipara in Boko town of Assam, where a husband allegedly attempted to murder his wife by poisoning her.
The victim, in critical condition, was admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) after the poisoning incident, which occurred four days ago at the hands of her husband.
Tragically, the woman succumbed this morning, raising serious concerns about domestic violence in the area.
The accused identified as Mahadev Das is currently on the run, evading law enforcement.
Family members of the victim gathered at GMCH, mourning the loss and seeking justice for the heinous act committed by Mahadev Das.
The family is calling for swift action from the authorities to apprehend the fleeing husband and ensure justice for the victim.