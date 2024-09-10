Tripura Man Kills Wife, Daughter, Then Takes Own Life

In a shocking incident from South Tripura, a man allegedly murdered his wife and young daughter before taking his own life.
According to reports, the grisly discovery was made in TRPC Colony after neighbors alerted authorities to a foul odor coming from the family's home.
Police arrived to find the residence locked from the inside. Upon entry, they discovered the lifeless bodies of 30-year-old Biranta Tripura, his 24-year-old wife Shyama Tripura, and their 3-year-old daughter. Initial investigations indicate that the tragic deaths likely occurred several days ago.
Police believe Biranta may have fatally attacked his wife and daughter before committing suicide. Forensic teams are still determining the exact nature of the weapons used in the brutal attack.
A local magistrate, along with forensic experts, has closely examined the scene. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination as the investigation continues.