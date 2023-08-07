Assam: Bol-Bom Devotee's Vehicle Collides with Speeding Dumper on Barpeta Road

A road accident occurred on Assam's Barpeta Road when a vehicle carrying a group of Bol-Bom devotees was hit by a speeding dumper during the wee hours of Monday.
The collision resulted in damage to the devotees' vehicle and raised concerns about road safety.
Fortunately, no severe injuries were reported in the incident.
Local authorities swiftly responded to the incident, with police arriving at the scene promptly. They took control of the situation, providing necessary assistance to the affected devotees and ensuring their well-being. The dumper responsible for the accident was seized by the police for further investigation.
This unfortunate incident highlights the importance of adhering to road safety regulations and exercising caution, especially during religious processions and gatherings. The incident serves as a reminder for both devotees and drivers to prioritize safety and responsible driving practices to prevent such accidents in the future.