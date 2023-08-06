Pakistan Train Accident: Death Toll Rises To 20, Rescue Ops Underway
At least 20 people have died and 80 others sustained injuries on Sunday after nearly 10 bogies of Hazara Express derailed near Sahara Railway Station, 275 kilometers from Karachi in Pakistan, as per Geo News.
The victims were immediately rushed to the People's Medical Hospital in Nawabshah, Sindh as authorities fear more to be injured with the train said to be carrying a large number of passengers.
Authorities said that in the aftermath of the incident, train operations both to and from the interior districts of Sindh have been suspended and it may take up to 18 hours to restore operations as it will require time to remove bogies from the tracks.
According to officials, it is still unclear as to what led to the derailment of the bogies. Earlier, the Railways Divisional Superintendent Sukkur Mahmoodur Rahman said that 10 bogies derailed in the train crash and further details are being obtained.
Meanwhile, rescue operations have been initiated and passengers are being recovered from the affected bogies, said the police. Local administration has said that an emergency has been imposed in the nearby hospitals after the crash, reported Geo News.
A train is also on the way to carry out relief activities on the site of the accident from Loco Shed Rohri and will reach in at least three hours, said Rahman.
"Due to the accident, the traffic on the up track is suspended," Rahman added.
The train, comprising 17 bogies with a capacity of 950 passengers in its economy class and 72 in its air-conditioned standard coach, went off track on its way to Havelian from Karachi in district Sanghar, the senior superintendent of police said.
He said that 10 Station House Officers, four district superintendent of police (DSPs) and more than 100 police personnel are participating in rescue work.
A large number of police personnel from the Police Training Center are also present for relief work. Pakistan Army also joined the relief activities at the site of accident after special instructions issued by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir.
Additional troops were also called in from Hyderabad and Sakrand with army aviation helicopters. The military personnel will reach site with edibles for the rescued passengers.
Meanwhile, the Rangers’ sources told Geo News that personnel of the paramilitary force have also been dispatched for rescue work as per Sindh Rangers Director General (DG) Major General Azhar Waqas.
Ambulances have also reached the site where medical aid and food is being provided to the rescued passengers.
Such train accidents are common in Pakistan. However, the authorities fail to prevent such happenings by taking relevant measures, reported Geo News.
It may be noted that the same locomotive — heading to Hevelian from Karachi — had escaped a grave accident in March this year after railway officials put a rusted train on tracks. Fortunately, no one was hurt.
The latest accident came just a day after three coaches of Allama Iqbal Express — travelling from Karachi to Sialkot — derailed, but no one suffered injuries.
Earlier in June, the engine of Green Line Express derailed in Pakistan's Ghotki. The engine of the Green Line Express from Karachi to Rawalpindi was running at full speed when it suddenly descended from the track in Ghotki. However, the engine derailment did not cause any casualties.
Pakistan has a record in terms of train-related accidents. In the past years, such incidents have seen a sharp rise.