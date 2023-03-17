Assam: Bomb Blast Jolts Tamulpur, Livestock Killed

A series of low-intensity bomb blasts triggered panic among the residents of Assam’s Tamulpur on Friday afternoon.

The blasts occurred near the Sukanjali firing range at No. 1 Paharpur village which is situated near the Indo-Bhutan border.

While speaking to reporters, a person who was working on the field said, "I was chopping wood when suddenly a bomb dropped near me. I left the axe in panic and rushed towards my home. Moments later, I discovered that two other bombs had also landed in the vicinity. One near my house and another one on the paddy field."

"By the grace of god, I am safe," he added.

According to sources, it was all part of training which went haywire. The bombs reportedly hit the coconut groves of two families in the village after it missed the designated target. The bombs landed on the gardens of Santosh Subba and Raju Musahari.

Another residents said, “We have formed a Land Protection Committee and have repeatedly sent requests not to practice these blasts without safety precautions. “

“There were workers who were working on a house construction. Fortunately, they were called inside to take their refreshments and went he bombs dropped.” he added.

It is to be mentioned that the unprecendted blasts claimed the lives of a number livestock in the vicinity including birds and cattle.

Last year, in February, a low-intensity blast triggered panic in Assam’s Tamulpur.

The blast occurred along the Indo-Bhutan border near Sukanjuli Firing Range at No 1 Paharpur. However, no casualities were reported.

As per reports, the blast was triggered by a glitch that occurred during a training session of the 31 No Field Regiment of the Indian Army.

The house of one Parameshwar Hazdar was reportedly destroyed in the blast. His family members, including seven children, were fortunately saved.

Soon after, the Indian Army personnel reached the spot and apologized for the incident. They have assured the villagers to re-build the house that was damaged.

Police later reached the scene and controlled the situation.