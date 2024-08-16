Ex-ULFA Leaders Across Assam Summoned By Cops After Bomb Threat

In the immediate aftermath of the state-wide bomb threat on Independence Day, police stations across Assam called in ex-leaders of the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) residing under their jurisdiction for questioning.
Kampur Police summoned 10 former ULFA-I leaders for interrogation today, while Kachuwa Police summoned six, as per reports.
This comes after explosives were recovered at two locations in Guwahati today - Satgaon and Last Gate - taking the total bomb recoveries in the city to four. On Thursday, explosives were found at various parts of Assam along with in Guwahati after the ULFA-I released the exact locations of the planted explosives.
The banned militant group which has evaded peace talks, stated that plans were in place to carry out multiple bombings in Assam on Independence Day between 6 am and 12 noon. However, technical glitches led to their attempt failing. Keeping "public safety" in mind, ULFA-I said that the bomb sites have been made public as a precautionary measure.
Earlier in the day, the police conducted search operations at the residence of former ULFA leader Anup Chetia in Tinsukia district’s Panitola area. Using metal detectors, they thoroughly searched the vicinity of Chetia's residence on suspicion of links to the incident.
Notably, suspicious articles were recovered at Lakhimpur, Sivasagar, Nalbari and Nagaon yesterday which were disposed of safely, the Assam DGP GP Singh stated on social media.
Meanwhile, Guwahati Commissioner of Police Diganta Barah said on Thursday that search teams found suspicious items at two places - Pan Bazar and Gandhibasti.
Following two more bomb recoveries today in Guwahati, the Police Commissioner said, "Suspicious materials were found in only four locations of Guwahati. The objects recovered at the sites do not have triggering mechanisms and are similar to those found yesterday. There is no risk of detonation. We urge the public not to panic."