Assam Book Fair 2025: In 7 Cities For 4 Months, What Are The Dates?

The Assam Publication Board in collaboration with the All Assam Book Publishers and Book Sellers Association has announced the schedule for the upcoming Assam Book Fair, set to be held across seven cities in the state.
The fair will kick off in Bongaigaon, running from October 22 to October 29, 2025.
After Bongaigaon, the book fair will move to Lakhimpur from November 1 to November 10, and then to Nalbari from November 6 to November 17.
In Jorhat, the book fair will be held from November 14 to November 26, followed by Tinsukia from November 28 to December 7. Silchar will host the event from December 1 to December 10, and Mangaldoi from December 12 to December 18.
This time, the Assam Book Fair wil be held for 14 days instead of the previous 12 days in Guwahati. Like last year, the Assam Publication Board stated that the book fair is planned to be held at the Veterinary College Playground in Khanapara, Guwahati, from December 24, 2025, to January 6, 2026.
In the press conference today, the board mentioned that on the occasion of the ‘Year of Books' (Granthabarsha), funds allocated for government employees to purchase books will be utilized effectively through book fairs. The organisers are urged to ensure that this financial support is used appropriately by encouraging book purchases at these fairs.
