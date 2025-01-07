Assam Book Fair Breaks All Previous Footfall, Sales Records

The Assam Book Fair being held at the Khanapara Veterinary College Ground this year has broken all previous records. With the footfall recorded in this year’s edition touching the five-lakh mark on Tuesday, this is the highest number of visitors ever.
The sales records were also broken this year with books worth Rs 7 crore sold so far. This has broken the previous record of Rs 6 crore worth of sales. The 2025 book fair also witnessed over 150 book launches.
Elsewhere, Oja Hemchandra Baruah Vidya Mandir was adjudged the winner of the Dihanaam contest, a type of congregational prayer sung in Assam.
The Assam Book Fair began on December 27 and will be ending today. Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu officially inaugurated this year’s edition. There were 118 booksellers and publishers, including prominent publishers from Kolkata and Delhi, alongside a host of celebrated authors from Assam.
Speaking at the event, Dr Pegu highlighted the importance of cultivating a reading habit akin to daily physical exercise. “Just as we prioritize morning walks for our health, we must foster the habit of reading for intellectual well-being,” he urged.
Year of Reading
Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had announced that the state will observe 2025 as the ‘year of reading’. Throughout the year, state government departments will promote the idea of reading to inculcate the habit among the youth.
Also Read: Assam Book Fair To Be Temporarily Relocated To Khanapara