Assam: Book Titled ‘Jibonor Sa-Puhor’ Released by Horen Das

Prominent Assamese writer Horen Das released a book titled ‘Jibonor Sa-Puhor’ in the presence of other eminent people at the Guwahati Press Club in Assam’s Kamrup district on Sunday.

The book was launched by eminent scholar and writer of Assam, Hiren Gohain.

The book ‘Jibonor Sa-Puhor’ is based on Horen Das’s life struggles and true incidents that have occurred in his life.

Speaking at the book launch, Das said, “People’s life is not always the same. There’s sunshine on one side and sometimes it is also dark. The book that I have written is on all hardships and achievements that I faced in my life.”

Das also mentions about all people he was associated with in his entire life in the book.

Notably, Das used to write a column ‘Jibonor Sa-Puhor’ which used to be published every 15 days in the Assamese daily newspaper ‘Amar Asom’. This was started by Das three years before the Covid-19 pandemic started.

Born in Hajo, Horen Das has also from time to time written for many other popular newspapers of Assam including the Assam Tribune, Agradoot, Asamiya Pratidin, Niyomia Barta, Nilasol, Asom Bani and Janambhoomi.

Also Read: Assam: Body Of Youth Recovered In Cachar