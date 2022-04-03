Assam: Body Of Youth Recovered In Cachar

The recovery of a dead body in Assam’s Cachar district on Sunday has sent the region into a shock.

The body was recovered by locals this morning near a rail track at Burunga village in under Kalain tehsil in the Cachar district of Assam.

The deceased has been identified as Rajen Das, aged 27 years and a resident of the locality. Police were called in immediately following the recovery of the body.

Police have sent the body for post mortem to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) to understand the cause of death.