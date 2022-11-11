Assam: Borail Eco Camp Opens with Attractive Facilities for Visitors

The Borail eco camp is a confluence of Conservation, Community and Sustainable Tourism. That is to say the facility will be fully operated and run by the local community - the eco development committee of the Indranagar village.

The revenue generated from the facility will fully go to the eco development committee. The committee members are specifically trained in Pratam institute, Pench, Maharashtra on live hospitality and tourist management.

The Borail eco camp is now open for booking and the interested people can book on the official website - www.visitborail.org.

The ‘Borail Eco-camp’ is your chance to experience the pristine Borail Wildlife Sanctuary for the first time ever. You can stay here at the campsite run by the local community of Indranagar. Various other activities offered are – guided trekking, Local khasia cosines, one can swim in the crystal clear waters, camp fire facility, a playground to try their skills in bandminton and volleyball, etc. The facility offers authentic, enriching natural and cultural experiences.

The Borail Wildlife Sanctuary is one of the lesser known protected areas and a hidden treasure amongst the luscious green forests in Assam.

This is home to the only ape in the country - Hoolock Gibbons. Located in the Barak river valley in Southern Assam, the fringe areas of the sanctuary also houses indigenous people who have been leading a nature integrated lifestyle and are keen to showcase their native culture and traditional practices.