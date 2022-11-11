SC Reserves Judgment of Assam Act Allowing Diploma Holders to Treat Specific Diseases

The Supreme Court of India has reserved its verdict in a petition filed assailing the orders of the Gauhati High Court which struck down the Assam Rural Health Regulatory Authority Act, 2004 after ten years of its promulgation.

The Act allowed persons who have completed three years Diploma Course in Medicine and Rural Health Care to treat certain specified common diseases.

A bench comprising of Justices B. R. Gavai and B. V. Nagarathna heard the matter on Thursday.

The main issue was whether the Assam Rural Health Regulatory Authority Act, 2004 was unconstitutional and ultravires the Indian Medical Council Act of 1956.

Taking into account the shortage of qualified doctors willing to go to the rural areas and to supplement the qualified doctors, the Assam government promulgated the Assam Rural Health Regulatory Authority Act, 2004.