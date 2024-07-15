Assam Border Police Receives New Guidelines for Implementing CAA 2019

According to the directive, the border police are advised not to forward cases of eligible individuals from these communities, who entered India before the specified date, directly to the Foreigners Tribunals. Instead, these individuals should be encouraged to apply for citizenship through the portal https://indiancitizenshiponline.nic.in. Their applications will be assessed by the Government of India based on the facts and circumstances of each case. A separate register will be maintained for this category of individuals.