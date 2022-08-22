Assam-Born ‘Nightingale of Pakistan’ Nayyara Noor Dies in Karachi

Born in Assam, Nayyara Noor died at the age of 71 in Pakistan’s Karachi on Sunday.

She was often known as ‘Bulbul-e-Pakistan’ (Nightingale of Pakistan) in the country.

Noor was born in Guwahati in the year 1950 and spent her childhood in Assam. Later, she relocated to the capital of Pakistan with her family.

Her father was an active member of All-India Muslim League and hosted Muhammad Ali Jinnah during his trip to Assam before Partition.

Noor discovered her singing talent at National College of Arts in Lahore where she was pursuing her studies.

She made her first debut on state television in the late 1960’s. Noor was known for Ghazals.

According to reports, she was undergoing some treatment in Karachi’s hospital.