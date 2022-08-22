Prodigal Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa Beats Magnus Carlsen For 3rd Time This Year

Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu, the 17-year-old Indian Grandmaster defeated world champion Magnus Carlsen for the third time in six months at the FTX Crypto Cup on Monday.

Praggnanandhaa defeated Carlsen in the blitz tiebreak round after the score ended in a 2-2 tie at the end of regulation game in the American finale of Champions Chess Tour in Miami.

Carlsen was on the verge of winning the game but blundered just as he was about to force Armageddon on Praggnanandhaa.

However, despite the loss, Carlsen did manage to win the event on the basis of higher score and Praggnanandhaa came second.