Prodigal Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa Beats Magnus Carlsen For 3rd Time This Year

Carlsen was on the verge of winning the game but he blundered just as he was about of force Armageddon on Praggnanandhaa.
Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu |FILE
Pratidin Bureau

Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu, the 17-year-old Indian Grandmaster defeated world champion Magnus Carlsen for the third time in six months at the FTX Crypto Cup on Monday.

Praggnanandhaa defeated Carlsen in the blitz tiebreak round after the score ended in a 2-2 tie at the end of regulation game in the American finale of Champions Chess Tour in Miami.

Carlsen was on the verge of winning the game but blundered just as he was about to force Armageddon on Praggnanandhaa.

However, despite the loss, Carlsen did manage to win the event on the basis of higher score and Praggnanandhaa came second.

The Indian grandmaster had a great tournament as he started with four consecutive victories. His winning run was brought to a halt at the hands of China’s Quang Liem Le in the fifth round. He then suffered his second loss going down to Poland’s Jan-Krzystof Duda via tie-break in the sixth round.

It may be noted that Praggnanandhaa stunned the world champion Magnus Carlsen in an online championship in February this year. In 2016, he became the youngest international master in history at the age of 10 years.

In May, Praggnanandhaa defeated Carlsen again at the Chessable Masters online rapid chess tournament.

