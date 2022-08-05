Assam: Boxer Pranita Chutia Granted Bail

Boxer Pranita Chutia, who was in the Sivasagar District Jail for the last two months, has been granted bail on Friday.

Pranita was arrested for a Facebook post allegedly supporting the banned outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I).

The boxer hails from Moran in Dibrugarh district of Assam.

Pranita started her boxing and wushu career in 2015. She has played and qualified in many state and national level matches.

She was granted bail by a court in Charaideo district.

Meanwhile, her mother Purnima Chutia was glad that her daughter has been released from the jail and she could now play her upcoming match slated to be held on the August 7 in Guwahati.