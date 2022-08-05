6 NLFT militants surrender in Tripura

Six extremists from the outlawed National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) (Biswa Mohan) group and two collaborators surrendered along with arms and ammunition before the Tripura Police on Friday.

According to official reports, the militants surrendered one AK-47 rifle, two magazines, two pistols with three magazines and a note book containing extortion notices.

This was the biggest surrender of militants in Tripura in the past one year. The north eastern state has not witnessed any major extremist-related incident since the past one year.

The militants led by Umesh Koloi (42) had entered Tripura from Bangladesh via Ganganagar in Dhalai district on July 21, an official said. The intention of these militants was to kidnap villagers and they had sent extortion notices. They moved in the jungle areas of Ganganagar, Mungiakami and Ompi in Gomati.

Sensing their movement, the intelligence department carried out special operations by the Tripura State Rifles and the police. The pressure exerted by the security forces made the militants surrender before the police.

All the surrendered militants and their collaborators were handed over to the special branch of state police for joint interrogation.