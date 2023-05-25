Assam Boy Goes Missing In Arunachal Pradesh

A student from Assam reportedly went missing in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday.
The missing student was pursuing his studies at the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) in Arunachal Pradesh.
According to sources, the boy has been identified as Ankit Dutta Gupta. He is a resident of Tinsukia.
He reportedly went out of the examination hall in the middle of exam after which he hasn’t returned back.
