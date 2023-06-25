Assam Boys Successfully Climb Mt. Bhagirathi-2 Peak in Garhwal Himalayas

Bringing glory and pride to the state, members of the Assam Rock and Sport Climbing Association (ARSCA) successfully completed the Mount Bhagirathi-2 expedition in the Gangotri National Park area in Garhwal Himalayas, under the leadership of Arupjyoti Choudhury of ARSCA.
Out of the five member team, four members had successfully climbed the second highest peak in the Bhagirathi massif, Mt. Bhagirathi 2, situated at 6,512 meters above sea level, on June 11 at 6 am.
The summiteers are Arupjyoti Choudhury, Manabjyoti Barman, Bhargav Borah and Biswajit Ray. The other member of team was Biswajyoti Hojai, who could not make it possible due to technical problem near the peak. Manabjyoti Barman represented from Assam Police in the expedition team.
It may be mentioned that the state water resources minister Pijush Hazarika formally flagged off the Mt. Bhagirathi 2 expedition at Dispur, Guwahati on May 25 this year.
The five member expedition team left Guwahati on May 27 for Uttarkashi and started actual expedition on the Himalayas on June 3. The team faced severe weather condition due to incessant rain and heavy snowfall in the Garhwal Himalayan area, where they had to postpone the expedition for three days as ‘Red Alert’ was issued and movement in the mountain was stopped by local administration.
Despite the adverse weather condition, the team managed to establish base camp at Nadanban area on June 4. Finally on June 10 night at around 11 pm they started for the summit attempt and after a night long trek towards the summit, they could successfully climb atop the Himalayan peak and unfurl the National Flag and Assamese Gamosa, around 6 am on June 11.
The team then successfully returned back to Guwahati on June 21.