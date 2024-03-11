Assam Braced For Massive Anti-CAA Storm, Oppn Calls Protests

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the statue of Lachit Borphukan and sold the Assamese community, said Assam Jatiya Parishad chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi on Monday reacting to the notification of CAA rules by the Centre.
The united opposition front in Assam called for anti-CAA protests against the Centre's notification of rules for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act which has paved the way for its implementation.
The Union home ministry's move comes days ahead of the notification of polling dates for the Lok Sabha 2024 elections which has left the opposition frustrated. Meanwhile, in Assam, Lurinjyoti Gogoi has called for "extreme" outcry against the Centre's decision.
Gogoi set March 12 as the beginning of the protests and asked citizens from all walks of life to lend support to it.
Speaking to reporters, the AJP president said, "This is a black day for Assam. Protests will begin from today. We will all come together and fight for CAA to be repealed."
"Days after inaugurating the Lachit Borphukan statue, PM Modi has sold the Assamese community. Today CAA is being forced upon Assam just because of the stance of Sarbananda Sonowal and now Himanta Biswa Sarma," he said urging the Prime Minister to ensure the law is not enforced in Assam.
Meanwhile, in Guwahati, the AJYCP office roared up with anti-CAA slogans and also burnt posters after the Centre notified rules of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.